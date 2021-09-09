In remembrance of Sept. 11, and to show appreciation for our local first responders, McNair Farms is hosting Patriots Day, a first responders BBQ lunch, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, to celebrate their bravery then and now.
“As a true patriot and one of our valued first responders, you are invited to a barbecue lunch,” said Donnie Lewis, owner of McNair Farms. “Along with lunch, we will be having a drawing which will include a Yeti cooler, gift cards, fishing trip, gear, food, and more.”
That dreadful day holds a personal connection for Lewis, who was there on the 37th floor just two weeks before.
“On 9/11, I was in Athens, but I was there two weeks prior in tower two for business. When that happened, I thought some of those same people I saw were in there. It was devastating to me.”
Two weeks later, he returned for business and said it was the worst and most eerie site he had ever seen.
“We need to honor our local first responders and let them know we care,” Lewis said.
“Our community values you. Please come if you can!”
They will also be delivering to some locations for those who cannot attend. There will be many volunteers helping to make it a success.
To attend the event, alert your supervisor. District Attorney Jenny Palmer will be coordinating with each department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.