It is a challenge to stay fit these days and with more people working from home, access to the snacks is unlimited. Gyms were closed and at reduced capacity, which didn’t help matters. As the world is gradually getting back to normal with caution one local workout instructor has kept going the entire time in some innovative ways.
Ashley Chappell is a certified personal trainer for Camp Gladiator Athens and other towns nearby. Chappell is hosting a special meet and greet at 9 a.m. Saturday at Kiwanis Park. The event is called a Fit Chat and will cover several healthy topics.
“We will cover topics such as meal prep, diets and how they all play a part in our overall lifestyle, health and fitness routine,” Chappell said.
CG runs a sale once a year that includes five weeks of unlimited workouts at a steeply discounted price, both in person and virtual. This extends to all CG locations, if you want to attend a class in another town or while traveling, you can join them. Members can attend multiple classes a day if they choose. All ages and fitness levels can be accommodated according to Chappell.
“If you have been curious about Camp Gladiator, this is a great way to find out and ask me questions,” she said. “I also offer live workouts online if you would rather workout at home.”
Chappell started working out herself and loved it so much she pursued certification training to become a full time instructor. She wanted to model a lifestyle of fitness, health and going after your dreams. Chappell had been a rural carrier for the United States Postal Service and recently left the position to pursue her passion.
“Something just felt like it was missing,” she stated.
Chappell had been athletic and missed being part of a team, and tried gyms and classes, but didn’t feel like she fit until CG. It is a one hour program tailored to your fitness level. The classes and groups are also family-friendly and provide opportunities for fellowship outside of standard exercise groups.
“Especially now, people feel closed off from the world, but this provides a way for people to connect and feel like they are part of something bigger than themselves,” she said.
Leaving the security of the post office was a huge step, but Chappell wanted her children and students to know that if you have your heart set on something and work hard, you can do it. Whether it is your fitness goals, or a change in career later in life. Rewards that you cannot put a price on, and many working mothers can relate to have already started.
“This was the first year ever I am able to take my children to school,” she said.
Chappell hosts classes at 5 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. She also has classes at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at Trinity Valley Community College Athens. Classes are done in person and virtually based on preference. She also said there are all ages who attend her classes and a variety of fitness levels, so don’t let anything stop you from giving it a try. Please contact Chappell at ashleychappell@campgladiator.com or 903-880-8336, for more information and pricing.
