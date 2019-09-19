Are you ready to sing along to classic holiday favorites?
Sing along to some of your favorite holiday songs as Betty, Judy, Bob and Phil bring life and love to the Columbia Inn in Vermont and save General Waverly with the best reunion of all time!
Bask in the spirit of this traditional Christmas classic with the music and lyrics by Irving Berlin with a standout musical cast and directed by Henderson County Performing Arts Center veteran, Maria Ogburn. Ogburn also brings her musical talents to one of the lead roles in the show.
“What better way to cool things off in this September heat than to enjoy one of America’s favorite Christmas musicals? This wonderful cast preforms some of Irving Berlin’s most heartwarming holiday classic songs and brings an early seasonal spirit with a nostalgic Christmas story,” said John Wilson, Board Member.
White Christmas will run Thursdays through Saturdays, September 19 - 28 with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Sept. 22.
HCPAC is getting in the holiday spirit early with its Giving Tree. When you come to the performance take note of their Christmas tree decorated with snowflakes. Snowflakes have local non-profit agencies on them along with items they need to help them achieve their goals and vision for the community.
Please adopt an agency and return the items from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 5 and HCPAC will deliver them. For more information email info@hcpac.org
Reservations now available at 903-675-3908 and at hcpac.org.
