By Guy Chapman - Corsicana Daily Sun
Corsicana Independent School District posted a statement on their Facebook page Friday morning regarding the accidental deaths of several students that took place Thursday evening. The following quote was issued from CISD:
“Corsicana ISD mourns the passing of several students in a tragic accident last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families. Counselors will be available Monday.”
This is a developing story with more information to follow as details become available. No further details on the nature of the accident or any additional comments have been released at this time.
