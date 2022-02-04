Several local students were listed on the Dean's List of Academic Honors at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville. From Athens, Macie Bywaters and Tatum Pugh, Joshua German of Chandler, Victoria Compton of Eustace, Jessica Abbe of Malakoff, James Haase of Murchison, and Samantha Sims of Trinidad.
These undergraduates achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5 out of a perfect 4.0 in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours. The university would like to recognize the following students for earning the honor for the Fall 2021 semester.
Tatum Pugh of Athens, Jessica Abbe of Malakoff and James Haase of Murchison are listed on the President's Honor Roll for achieving a perfect 4.0 grade point average in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours.
