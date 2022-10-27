Cade Flud took home Reserve Champion Overall Bull in the youth division at the State Fair of Texas this week after exhibiting his mini Hereford Bull “Stanley.”
Flud has also won titles and ribbons for exhibiting his bulls at other shows, including winning Grand Champion at the Southern Exposure Livestock Show earlier this month and placing as Reserve Champion Mini Hereford and second place at the Henderson County Livestock Show this last March.
He has shown lambs at the HCLS and other shows throughout the state as well and has had a successful year all-around with the Athens FFA.
