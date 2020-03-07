Shane Lindsey, a local Athens resident, recently graduated from the Sergeants Major Non-resident Course at the Center of Excellence in Fort Bliss, Texas, achieving the rank of Sergeant Major.
Lindsey has been a member of the Army National Guard for over 30 years. Since the tragedy of 9/11 he has been deployed several times overseas. Currently Sergeant Major Lindsey is serving as Command Sgt. Major with 124th Cav in Waco.
There will be a ceremony to honor this great accomplishment at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, hosted by VFW Post #7103, Athens. Family and friends are encouraged and welcome to attend.
