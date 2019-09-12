Dale Knauss, owner of Gun Barrel Health Foods, spoke on Alzheimer's Awareness at Oak Wood Place Thursday. The focus of the talk was nutrition and supplements used in helping the diseases and general health improvement.
“I feel like I was put on this earth to help people,” Knauss said. He expressed that he hoped people benefited from the class and will seek out supplements from reliable sources, even if not his own store.
Knauss suggested several things including removing sugar from the diet, adding pro-biotics, digestive enzymes and a good multi-vitamin.
His own awakening came in the late 70's when a close family member was diagnosed with an auto-immune disorder that made her allergic to everything. His efforts to educate himself and help her is what led him to where he is today. Gun Barrel Health is located at 1032 W. Main St, Gun Barrel City.
