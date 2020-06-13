In collaboration with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s strike force and the Texas Department of Emergency Management, the Texas Education Agency will distribute personal protective equipment to help Texas school systems reopen for the 2020-21 school year.
Athens Independent School District will receive more than $28,000 disposable masks and 12,000 disposable gloves as part of its allocation.
PPE allotments were calculated by using 2019-2020 student and on-campus staff counts and were allotted on a per pupil, district basis. On-campus staff includes teachers, administrators, paraprofessionals, and auxiliary staff. PPE is expected to arrive between mid-July and early August. Districts maintain the discretion and responsibility for distributing the PPE according to their local context.
According to TEA, in the coming days, a Qualtrics survey will be sent to enable the districts to adjust their allotments downward if they received an excess of the items. Superintendents will be asked to submit this survey within a tight timeline. Failure to respond to the survey could result in a significant delay in receiving the district’s allotment.
The following is the total of PPE items sent for each school district in Henderson County. The equipment includes disposable masks, gloves, thermometers and gallons of hand sanitizer.
Athens - 28,360, 12,679, 23, 2.91 gallons
Brownsboro - 24,696, 11,749, 20, 254 gallons
Cross Roads - 5,096, 3,100, 4, 52 gallons
Eustace - 14,984, 7,626, 12, 154 gallons
LaPoynor - 4,312, 2,170, 3, 44 gallons
Malakoff - 13,304, 7,285, 10, 136 gallons
Murchison - 1,656, 1,054, 1, 17 gallons
Trinidad - 1,640, 1,023, 1, 16 gallons.
