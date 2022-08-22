A Gun Barrel City native is serving in the United States Navy as part of the nation’s nuclear deterrence mission at Strategic Communications Wing One, or STRATCOMMWING ONE. Its TACAMO, “Take Charge and Move Out,” mission provides airborne communication links to nuclear missile units of U.S. Strategic Command.
Airman George Young, a 2020 Mabank High School graduate, joined the Navy two years ago.
“I joined the Navy because it was an opportunity to better myself and try to build a future for myself and my family,” Young said.
Young uses skills and values similar to those found in Gun Barrel City to succeed in the Navy.
“My hometown taught me to always be humble,” Young said. "Sometimes, people have things going on that you may not know about. If you are humble and understanding, you can make someone else's day better by just listening."
The Navy's presence aboard an Air Force base in the middle of America may seem like an odd location given its distance from any ocean; however, the central location allows for the deployment of aircraft to both coasts and the Gulf of Mexico on a moment’s notice. This quick response is key to the success of the nuclear deterrence mission.
The Navy command consists of a Wing staff, the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training, and three Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadrons: The "Ironmen" of VQ 3, the "Shadows" of VQ 4 and the “Roughnecks” of VQ 7.
Young serves as an aviation electrician's mate with VQ 4.
“I love how unique my job is,” he said "The aircraft I work on are not common in the civilian world. You cannot get this experience anywhere else but in the military."
STRATCOMMWING One employs more than 1,300 active-duty sailors and 100 contractors to provide maintenance, security, operations, administration, training and logistic support for the Boeing E-6 Mercury aircraft fleet, an airborne command post and communications relay based on the Boeing 707.
Their mission stems from the original 1961 Cold War order known as “Take Charge and Move Out!” Adapted as TACAMO and now the command’s nickname, the men and women of TACAMO continue to provide a survivable communication link between national decision makers and the nation’s nuclear weapons.
The commander-in-chief issues orders to members of the military who operate nuclear weapons aboard submarines, aircraft or in land-based missile silos. Sailors aboard TACAMO E-6 Mercury aircraft provide the one-of-a-kind and most-survivable communication needed for this critical mission.
With more than 90% of all trade traveling by sea, and 95% of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
Serving in the Navy means Young is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy is the thin line and the failsafe effort between things going wrong and a successful mission,” Young said.
Young and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“My proudest accomplishment is achieving all my qualifications necessary to do my job,” he said. "I am currently working on my plane captain certification, which will allow me to train other airmen on how to launch and recover aircraft. That will be a great milestone for me."
As Young and other sailors continue to perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Serving my country is an honor,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.