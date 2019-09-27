More than 100 cars have been selected to be displayed and juried in the Collectors Concours at the third annual Park Place Luxury & Supercar Showcase, including Malakoff resident James Stewart’s rare 1959 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud long-wheelbase Limousine, which won first place in the British Classic class last year.
“A total of only 47 of these long-wheelbase limousines were made in 1959, and only 121 from 1955 to 1959,” Stewart said. “The car is powered by the original six cylinder engine with automatic transmission. Original interior trim and luscious inlay wood fittings with dual rear vanity trays are in excellent condition. The power windows were a luxury feature, as well as air conditioning installed by General Motors upon arrival in the United States. Leather and cloth in the passenger space and trunk have been extensively restored.”
Custom interior trays are equipped with items typical of 1959 or earlier years. These items include sterling silver flasks and crystal vases holding fresh flowers. Rolls Royce emblems are finely etched in the passenger window glass. This limousine was owned by the Crabbe family of Hawaii. Buster Crabbe was an Olympic champion swimmer who set 16 world records during his career. He is probably best known for his acting roles, starring as Tarzan, Flash Gordon, Buck Rogers and Billy the Kid.
The Collectors’ Concours will be displayed on the first Fairway of the TPC Golf Course and will include a 1916 Stutz Bearcat; 1936 Pierce Arrow; 1956 Mercedes-Benz 190 SL; 1966 Shelby GT350H Hertz Rent-a-Racer; 1983 Ferrari 308 GTS and many other rare vehicles.
Dallas-Fort Worth’s premier luxury lifestyle and automotive event will return to the Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, rain or shine.
The Club Car Expo, powered by Park Up Front, will be displayed on the 18th fairway and represents some of the best car clubs in North Texas, including the Mercedes-Benz Club of America; Lamborghini Club of Dallas; Porsche Club of America – Maverick Region; Corvette Legends of TX; McLaren Club; Jaguar Owners Association; Texas Shelby North Texas and the Ferrari Club Dallas.
The Park Place New Car Concours will feature the latest models from each of the luxury brands the dealership group represents, including Rolls-Royce, Maserati, McLaren, Bentley, Karma, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Volvo, Jaguar and Land Rover.
There will truly be something for everyone with the Kids' Zone, featuring electric mini luxury and performance cars for the kids to drive, the North Texas Diecast Collectors Club’s 60-foot downhill Hot Wheels track, a soda pop truck and more.
Iconic luxury shopping and dining destination Highland Park Village will present a runway fashion show produced by Jan Strimple and featuring Fall looks from prestigious brands Alice + Olivia, St. John, Trina Turk, Theory, and MARKET in the climate-controlled pavilion.
Suggested attire for the day is Concours Casual, where guests are encouraged to pair a hat with their favorite resort-inspired ensemble while sporting comfortable shoes. Dallas Mad Hatter Shane Walker will judge a Haute Hat contest immediately after the fashion show in the Porsche Pavilion.
Restaurants featured in the Allie Beth Allman & Associates| URBAN VIP Lounge include The French Room, LAW, III Forks, Cool River, Chop House, Dallas Fish Market, Wild Salsa, Oven & Cellar, OUTLAW Tap Room, Kai, Toulouse, Whiskey Cake, Texas de Brazil, Princi Italia, CRU Wine and Food Bar, Pacific Table, Cork & Pig Tavern, Make Your Life Sweeter, and Vestal’s Catering.
The luxury lifestyle event benefits the Baylor Scott & White Irving Foundation.
Park Place Dealerships has donated a 2020 Lexus UX to be raffled at the Park Place Luxury Supercar Showcase. Tickets for the raffle may be purchased online at irvingfoundation.bswhealth.com or by visiting Baylor Scott & White Irving Foundation at 1901 N. MacArthur Blvd. Irving. Tickets are $100 each and participants need not be present to win. Proceeds will benefit Baylor Scott & White Charles A. Sammons Cancer Center – Irving.
Advance tickets range from $25 - $50 for general admission and $100 for VIP All Access, which includes the VIP Lounge with complimentary food and beverages from dozens of the area’s finest restaurants, tickets are on sale at LuxurySupercarShowcase.com. VIP Tickets are limited and have sold out the previous two years.
About Park Place Dealerships:
Ken Schnitzer founded Park Place Dealerships in 1987 with a single Mercedes-Benz dealership on Oak Lawn. Today, Park Place Dealerships employs more than 2,000 people and operates 16 full-service dealerships representing luxury brands including Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volvo, Jaguar, Land Rover, Rolls-Royce, Bentley, McLaren, and Maserati. For more info, visit parkplace.com.
