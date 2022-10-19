The 2022 Nutrena Horse of the Year presented by American Quarter Horse Association were unveiled earlier this month and Athens resident Lightning Aguilera’s horse, Jess A. Moose “Grey,” came out as the Top Team Roping Header Horse.
This is just another highlight to a great year for Lightning who is currently ranked number 11 in the world for team roping header and who also competed in his first National Finals Rodeo last month.
So far this year with partner Coleby Payne, he has won the Helotes Festival Association Rodeo, Austin County Fair & Rodeo, Woodward Elks Rodeo and he won the Tops in Texas Rodeo with Jayse Tettenhorst.
Lightning’s first ride on Grey was at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, where he and Jonathan Torres were first to ride and stayed on top to win.
He said that when he tried Grey, he loved him, brought him home, and ended up staying on him all year.
“He scores every time, I don’t have to worry about him, and he gives me a lot of chances to do my job,” said Lightning in an interview on The Score from The Team Roping Journal.
Jim and Treasa Donnan own Grey, who is said to be smooth, covers ground fast, and closes the gap well.
“Thank you for choosing us to partner with you on Grey and you making him what he is today,” Treasa commented to Lightning on the winning announcement. “It’s been fun watching you two make a good fit.”
Grey was voted on by the top 25 in the PRCA and Lightning looks forward to riding Grey all 10 rounds at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas in December.
“It’s a blessing just to have the horse and that he’s that good that he can get the recognition for it; I’m just glad I was the rider,” Lightning said.
Winners for the team roping categories are:
Team Roping Header
JESS A MOOSE, "Grey," ridden by Lightning Aguilera – owned by Jim Donnan
COLE E MAN, "Biscuit," ridden by Andrew Ward – owned by Andrew Ward
RK TUFF TRINKET, "Bob," ridden by Riley Minor – owned by Riley Minor
Team Roping Heeler
KADABRA KING, "Turbo," ridden by Patrick Smith – owned by Patrick and Christi Smith
NITA WIN PLAYBOY, "Drago," ridden by Logan Medlin – owned by Login Medlin
THE STAR PEPTO, "CJ," ridden by Jake Long – owned by Jake and Tasha Long
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.