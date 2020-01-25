Tom Bragdon will be celebrating his 25th anniversary as pastor of Leagueville Baptist Church this weekend, the longest tenure in the history of the church.
“I am blessed to be part of this great church for so long,” Bragdon said.
Born in a Christ-centered family from Gary, Indiana. he said he felt a calling on his life after high school, which he didn't fully accept for around two years.
“I felt I was being drawn to missions, Japan in particular.,” he said. “I spent two years on deputation, visiting churches, and preparing to begin my ministry in Japan.”
It was there that he met his wife, Lynnetta, currently a teacher in Brownsboro, at a conference in 1977. They wed in July of 1978 and left for Japan in 1979. The couple spent 10 years there and started their family while helping to establish Bethel Baptist Church of Himeji Japan. The couple has five adult children, Justin, Jason, Joshua, Jill and Jared.
When the Bragdon's returned to the states he served as associate pastor and youth minister for three years at Leagueville. After pastoring another church in Kentucky, he returned as Senior Pastor in 1995 where is has been ever since.
Leagueville celebrated well over 100 years of church ministry in December and received its historical marker from the Texas Historical Society.
“As a pastor, my goals have been simple, to teach and preach in a way that would provide practical, Biblical, truth that would enable my people to live better lives and most of all, honor and glorify the Lord,” he said.
Bragdon wants his church to have a genuine family atmosphere that encourages unity through study, worship and fellowship.
“The church family here is one of the most accepting, loving, caring, and generous churches that I know of anywhere,” he said “I am humbled, blessed, and proud to have spent almost half of my life serving with them.”
Reaching the lost around the globe is another matter of importance to the church. They support over 30 missionaries. This doesn't mean they neglect their own backyard though.
“We are active in our community as well, sharing our faith and meeting the needs of people in every way we can,” he said.
Their theology is conservative, but they strive to reach the younger generation with the gospel.
“We have a wonderful atmosphere, great music, and programs and classes to meet everyone’s needs,” he said.
Sunday service is at 10:45 a.m. with a potluck following every week. They offer a 2 p.m. bible study and Wednesday evening bible study at 7 p.m.
Pastor Bragdon spoke highly of his wife and her dedication to him and the ministry. With the average amount of time a pastor spends in one pulpit being seven years, he has far exceeded the norm. He stated what a blessing it has been to raise his family here and perform wedding ceremonies for the children of those he married in the beginning.
“I have had the privilege of being involved in four generations of families, and that is one of the greatest blessings in the ministry,” said Bragdon. “On any given Sunday, I have the privilege of looking out and seeing miracle after miracle seated in front of me. Watching God work in the lives of people is a very humbling experience. When I look back to my first visit to this church as a young, single, missionary in 1977, I am completely amazed at the journey and the adventure God has allowed me to experience.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.