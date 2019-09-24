Tanner Sparks, a local musician, was awarded 2019 Emerging New Artist at the Texas Music Awards. The event was held Sunday at Billy Bob's in Fort Worth.
Tanner taught himself how to play guitar at 9 years old. As he got older he went on mission trips with his brother (who is also a musician) Tyler Stokes, singing to at risk children. He started a band to lead youth worship at 16. In 2016 he formed the Tanner Sparks Band writing his first single at 19.
Visit his website for more information: www.tannersparksband.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.