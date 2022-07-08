Budgie Andrews was honored by the Athens VFW Post 7103 for saving a friend's life at the Post. This medal has never been given in Athens VFW history, but they bestowed this award to Andrews because of his quick response and hero actions.
When a friend passed out due to having a heart attack, Andrews performed CPR and revived him prior to the ambulance arriving. The gentleman was transported to the hospital and is reportedly doing well.
