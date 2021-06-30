Two local children, Hunter Durham and Dallie Scott, had a unique opportunity through the World Championship Miniature Bull Riding Association to ride in the Mesquite Championship Saturday night. The special youth event will run for the next 12 weeks.
Children qualify by being one of the top two riders from various events.
“They compete Saturday mornings at rotating locations, then you race back to make the nighttime rodeo if you qualify. You have to drive to be the World Champion,” said Taylae Scott, rodeo mom.
Her son Hunter, 10, and Dallie, 6, rode Saturday in the rough stock division. Both are riding mini bulls.
“They are 1,200-pound bulls with short legs,” Scott said. “She had a smile the whole time, the faster they go or bigger they buck, the bigger her smile is. She rode hers out and is in the running for a buckle and her shot at the world finals.”
Those who are champions in Mesquite will ride in the World Finals in October.
“That is the goal all of the kids are trying to reach. It is amazing to watch them at their age riding the caliber of bulls they are,” Scott said. “To see a 6-year-old ride a 1,200-pound bull is awesome.”
If you would like to join the fun, purchase tickets for the Mesquite Rodeo at 7 p.m. on Saturdays this summer at Resistol Arena. Tickets can be purchased online at www.mesquiterodeo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.