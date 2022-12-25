A photo finish camera captured Tha Duke and San Lorenzo Jet in a thrilling, dead heat finish in the $1,000,000 Louisiana Quarter Horse Breeders Association’s Million Futurity at Evangeline Downs earlier this month securing a win for local owner Ashton Elder Romero and Miguel Romero, Jr.
Two-year-old quarter horses Tha Duke and San Lorenzo Jet dueled down to the wire in the 400-yard race with a final time of 19.645 seconds and a speed index of 94 with each receiving $332,500 for their winning efforts. Third fastest qualifier Masseto completed the trifecta in the finale, finishing a nose in front of Turn the Eagle Lose.
“Pinch me- is this real?” said Elder in an interview immediately after the race. “This has been a passion of ours for a long time. We started with a small breeding program, which was fun. Then Tha Duke happened and it became real and fun! We are going to let this sink in; make sure he’s happy and healthy and go from there.”
The Million was the main event of a card that included seven other stakes races with the LQHBA Breeders Derby, the Million Invitational, three Champions Day events, and the Scoopies Leaving You.
Jockey Alturo Alvarez won four of the seven stakes on the card, with the last being aboard Tha Duke. “I am so excited; this has been a dream of mine my whole life,” said 21-year-old Alvarez.
Tha Duke is a winner of five of his first seven career starts and has career earnings so far of $382,870. Outside of his native Louisiana, he won his trial with the fastest qualifying time for the Dash for Cash Futurity (G2) at Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie and finished fifth in the final.
Bred in Louisiana, Tha Duke is a sorrel 2-year-old gelding sired by Rc Me Leaving You and is out of the Jess Louisiana Blue mare Precious Perry Girl.
During the race, San Lorenzo Jet, trained by Jesus Marquez, forged to a narrow lead with 50 yards to go, but Tha Duke battled back and poked his head in front for a stride or two. Tha Duke, trained by Elder, held his ground as San Lorenzo Jet lunged for the finish line in his final stride.
An energetic Family Night crowd held their collective breath as they waited for the photo finish sign to come down and they all seemed to roar in approval as the “Dead Heat” lights were posted. The duo split the winner’s share of the purse on a cool and pleasant racing evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.