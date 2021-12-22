A local legend, Willa Johnson of Soul Kitchen and Feeding Kids Right, recently had an exciting experience as she was honored on the Kelly Clarkson Show as a Real Life Santa.
Clarkson's producers heard about Johnson and asked Kelly Phillips, Texas Country Reporter, to write a letter telling them about her ministry.
"They wanted to hear my story," said Johnson, founder of Feeding Kids Right. "I never expected anything out of it besides some exposure."
Johnson left with a total of $10,000 in donations for her food ministry, which spends Thanksgiving, Christmas and summers going door-to-door in underprivileged areas, feeding school age children.
"That day was very emotional for me," Johnson said. "People had been reaching out and thanking me for what I was doing and praying for me. So many people reached out and told me to 'Keep going' and 'God has you.' You just don't know the feeling I have."
In a day and age when Johnson says it seems like people don't care, you see just how many people do, and there are a lot of them.
During the holidays, Johnson takes her food truck around Athens and distributes the hot meals on school days, making sure each kid has a quality hot meal.
As a child of poverty herself, she said she remembers being given a moldy bologna sandwich, and said she is not having that for her babies in Athens.
The idea that a child's only hot meal could be given to them at school was hard to accept, and she thought, “What do they eat when they are not at school?”
The idea sent Johnson into the passion project in 2010.
One of the hardest parts of her job is getting to a road with 15 kids and only four plates left. Those expressions drive her to get up at 3 or 4 in the morning and drive the hour and a half to Athens from Ft. Worth each day during break. Donations like Clarkson's enable her to help more children.
She doesn't stop with food though. This Christmas break she will be handing out baskets with needed hygiene items and even hosted a toy and scooter drive to give them a little something when possible.
The amazing heart of Willa Johnson is only eclipsed by her strength, endurance and determination to help families in need.
She delivered this summer all while doing chemo treatments for colon cancer diagnosed at the beginning of 2021. She was declared free and clear in September 2021 which she credits to the Lord.
"I got a second chance," Johnson said. "I want to reach out again to other little towns around Athens to see if volunteers of their cities are willing to collect donations and pick up food from me to deliver to their own local children in need. I am willing to spread the love, but I need help."
Johnson says that even though she has been prescribed some rest after the holidays, she will keep feeding the kids “until God tells me differently.”
If you would like to help Ms. Willa Feed Kids Right, you can mail a donation to Feeding Kids Right, PO Box 25183, Ft. Worth, TX 76124.
