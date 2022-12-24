The foster children of Henderson County will spend this winter warm and cozy, thanks to the efforts of local car dealership Brinson Ford Lincoln of Athens and the Malakoff High School National Honor Society.
Brinson Auto Group hosted a month-long clothing drive during November to benefit the foster children of Henderson county. The drive encouraged community members to help fill the bed of a 2022 Ford F-150 and a UTV with new shoes, shirts, pants, jackets, mittens, socks, and beanies ranging in sizes for ages 0-17. The clothing drive was a fantastic success and will help ensure that these children will have proper clothing to wear during the holiday season.
“CASA of Trinity Valley is so grateful to Brinson Auto Group for their support of CASA and the best interests of children in the child protection system,” said Keith Loper, CASA of Trinity Valley Executive Director. “This generous contribution will help us make a difference in the lives of the most vulnerable children in our communities.”
When Malakoff High School National Honor Society reached out to CASA of Trinity Valley to ask if they could be of service, Director of Development Angela Hinojosa jumped at the chance to encourage the students to help gather donations of bears and blankets for the children entering foster care over the holidays. Malakoff NHS collected three giant bags full of stuffed animals over the course of the past month and helped ensure that every child receives some small gift of comfort this season.
CASA of Trinity Valley is one of the 72 local CASA programs across the state that recruit and train volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children in the child protection system. CASA volunteers get to know these children individually and develop an understanding of their unique physical, emotional and educational needs in order to make informed recommendations to the court about placements and services.
When children are removed from their homes due to evidence of abuse or neglect and placed in the child welfare system, they are frequently placed far away from their friends and family – forcing many of them to navigate the system on their own without a reliable adult presence to look out for them. Last year, of the 44,116 Texas children in care, 28,543 had a CASA volunteer to SPEAK UP for them – but that still left too many children without a dependable guide to help them through their time in the system.
CASA volunteers are everyday people doing extraordinary work by choosing to speak up for children in their communities. Their mission is to help move these children out of the overburdened system and into safe, permanent homes as quickly as possible.
CASA of Trinity Valley served more than 643 abused or neglected children this year across Anderson, Cherokee and Henderson counties. The nonprofit is always in need of more dedicated members of the community to speak up for children in the child protection system.
“CASA volunteers act as a voice for these children and ensure their needs are met while they are in the system,” Loper said. “Consider becoming a CASA volunteer, and give these children the chance they deserve.”
For more information visit casaoftv.org or call 903-675-7070
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.