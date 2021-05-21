Chad Prather gained nationwide fame after his 2015 YouTube video titled “Unapologetically Southern” went viral. The internet personality, who comments on life, right-leaning politics and current events announced his Texas gubernatorial candidacy in 2020 in response to Gov. Greg Abbott's mask mandate.
The Henderson County Republican Party is hosting its bi-monthly County Executive Committee meeting featuring Prather at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 7 at the Republican Party Headquarters, 207 E. Tyler St. in Athens. Doors open at 6 p.m.
It will also be discussing whether to endorse HB 1359, also known as TEXIT, in which Texas would leave the United States of America and establish an independent republic.
Daniel Hunt, HCRP Chairman said the meetings are open to the public and encouraged involvement.
“There are many ways that a person can get involved with the Republican Party, the level is up to them,” Hunt said. “It can range from making a phone call to your representative or senator or running in local elections.”
“We have a broad range of elections coming up,” Hunt said. "Run for school board, city council, there are all kinds of local elections being held. Write letters to the editor, write a column, create a newsletter, an email list, blog, Facebook group. The only limit is how creative you can be to effect change. The biggest thing is being knowledgeable on what bills are in front of the legislature and how your elected officials are voting.”
If you are interested in finding out more information regarding this month's meeting, how you can be involved, precinct chair vacancies or to volunteer, please contact Daniel Hunt by email at hcrpcountychair@gmail.com or call 817-913-5044.
