Athens native Seth Murphy placed second out of more than 70 golfers in the Texas Golf Association’s North Amateur Golf Championship last Sunday at the Harbor Lakes Golf Club in Granbury. Murphy came in only two strokes behind repeat winner, Jason Schultz.
Murphy concluded with a 6-under 210 (73-68-69) which placed him four strokes in front of third place. By placing second, he was awarded 800 Regional Player of the Year Points which are given at both TGA championships and USGA qualifying championships.
Murphy, an All-Time Letterwinner at the University of Arkansas, played golf there from 2000 to 2004, but had given up competitive golf for more than a decade before starting back up again in 2020. That same year, he won his first Hollytree Men’s Club Golf Championship and followed it up by winning it again last year.
This regional tournament win qualified Murphy for the Texas Mid Amateur and the Texas Amateur.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.