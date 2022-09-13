Gun Barrel City Firefighter Sean Medders joined firefighters from around the United States Sept. 10 at Fountain Place Towers in Dallas as they climbed 110 flights of stairs that represent the 110 floors of the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City.
Medders, participating in the Dallas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb for the first time, carried a tag with the name of New York City Firefighter Robert McPadden who was 30 years old and assigned to Engine 23, one of FDNY’s oldest companies. Firefighter McPadden had followed in his father’s footsteps after he served with the FDNY for 40 years.
Medders admits it was hard and it was hot, but giving up was absolutely not an option. He said he can’t wait for registration to open for the 2023 climb.
Other locals who supported Saturday’s climb were Joan and Lew Venable of Malakoff who have been participating in the event for seven years.
Joan said she was hooked from the first one and that it is always very emotional.
“At the end of the climb when we clap and cheer for the climbers for finishing, I'm also thanking those that climbed on Sept. 11, 2001,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.