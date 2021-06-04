6-5-21 Job Fair.jpg

The pandemic stretched small businesses, employers and employees to an extreme level of uncertainty. As a level of normalcy tries to return, business owners are actively seeking committed people looking for career opportunities and a chance to grow and recover from this unique time in history with the company.

If you need workers or a job, Monday and Tuesday, June 7 and 8 offer two opportunities to get a quick response and get you back in the black.

Henderson County Job Fair

The Athens Chamber of Commerce will host the Henderson County Job Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 pm. at the Texan. Admission is free and will offer onsite applications and hiring.

This event is to simulate our workforce, It will allow local employers an opportunity to fill their open positions quickly and efficiently,” said Kristin Willingham, Chamber director.

Anyone seeking employment, or hiring, is welcome. If you would like to register as an employer, please email office@athenscc.org.

UT Health Open House

UT Health East Texas is also hosting an open house from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 8 at 2000 S. Palestine St., Athens. All in attendance will be required to be screened upon entry with a temperature check. Masking and social distancing will be required.

Positions available include:

Respiratory therapist

Clinical trials clerk

CT technologist

Food services

Medical lab technologist

Patient care technician

Patient safety attendant

Patient services representative

Pharmacist

Phlebotomist

Registered pharmacy technician

RN ER

RN ICU

RN Med/Surg

Ultrasound technologist

