The date of local elections in Henderson County will be moving as a result of the measures implemented to combat the coronavirus.
The May city and school board elections across Texas are scheduled within the eight-week window during which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended against mass gatherings.
Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation Wednesday allowing local governments to postpone their May 2 elections until November. He does not have the authority to cancel the elections. That action must be taken by the individual governing boards, such as city councils, school trustees or utility districts.
Henderson County Elections Administrator said she had not heard from all of the affected entities yet, but expects them to move their elections.
"All of them that I know of will be moving to November," Hernandez said. "All they have to do is cancel the May 2 and order November 3."
The terms of the sitting council and board members will be extended until the election can be held.
Hernandez said the contracts the elections office has with the entities to conduct the voting will remain in effect.
The Athens City Council had three incumbents seeking another term in 2020. The only contested seat is in Place 3, where incumbent Ed McCain and Sytonia Freeman are filed.
The seven Athens school board trustees serve three-year terms. Alicea Elliott has filed for re-election in Place 2. She is opposed by Bryan Barker.
Trinity Valley Community College has a contested seat in Precinct 3.
With only the minimum number of candidates filed, Athens Municipal Water Authority board members canceled their election.
