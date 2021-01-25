Filing for city and school board elections opened Jan. 13 and so far few have signed up for most seats to be decided in May.
The deadline to enter is Feb. 12. Any entity that doesn’t get more than the minimum number of candidates can cancel the election.
The City of Athens has a mayoral race and also a council seat to be decided. When the filing window opened, Mayor Monte Montgomery and Place 1 Councilwoman Toni Clay were quick to get on the ballot for new terms. Montgomery and Clay, who also serves as Mayor Pro-tem, both were swept into office in May of 2017 and won re-election two years ago.
They are seeking new terms at a time when there is much unfinished business involving the city government. Among them is the Cain Center project, due for a summer completion, the Master Plan and whether to conduct a bond election to fund improvements to be made at the police station.
The Athens Independent School District has two of its seven seats available in 2021. Rob Risko is seeking another term from Place 3; Place 4 is currently held by Gina Hunter. AISD trustees serve three year terms.
In Gun Barrel City, no one has filed for the seats to be filled in the council election. Place 1 (East), Place 3 (West), and Place 5 (At-Large) will be decided.
The city has a vacancy in Place 3 (West), due to a recent resignation and has asked for interested residents to volunteer to serve the remainder of the term. City Secretary Janet Dillard said three individuals submitted applications by the Jan. 15 deadline. The council is expected to discuss the vacancy and possibly make a choice during the Jan. 26 meeting.
