The slots are filling slowly for local elections in Athens with the deadline on Valentine's Day.
Election Day falls on Saturday, May 2. The uniform election date in May of an even-numbered year is a date in which many local political subdivisions, such as cities, school districts, and water districts have their regular general elections for members of their governing bodies or special elections to fill vacancies.
As of Monday, the Athens City Council election has three incumbents seeking another term.
Place 2 is held by Aaron Smith, Place 3, by Ed McCain and the Place 4 member is Robert Gross. Also filed in Place 3 is Sytonia Freeman. The council members are elected at large and serve two year terms.
The seven Athens school board trustees serve three-year terms. In 2017, Eugene Buford was elected trustee from Place 1 and Alicea Elliott for Place 2. They currently hold those offices heading into the new election cycle. As of Monday, Buford had filed for Place 1, but no one in Place 2.
The Athens Municipal Water Authority is due for an election in 2020. The members are chosen for four year terms in even numbered years. As of Monday, Frank Lunceford is seeking a new term. Mark Carroll, who was chosen recently to fill the spot of Milburn Chaney has also filed. The other incumbent whose term expires in 2020, Don Foster, is also seeking another term.
Trinity Valley Community College has three of its board members up for election, representing places 1,2 and 3. Steve Grant is the trustee from District 1, Ray Raymond of Kaufman serves District 2 and Kenneth McGee represents District 3.
If any entities fail to receive more than the minimum number of candidates for the available seats in their elections, officials can vote to cancel them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.