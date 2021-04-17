Election day is May 1 for local entities in the state. Early voting begins on Monday, April 19.
Early voting in both Athens elections will be held at The Texan, 209 E. Tyler Street. On April 19 and April 26, voting will be conducted from 7 a.m until 7 p.m.. April 20 through 23 and April 27 voting will be 8 a.m until 5 p.m
On election day, May 1, voters can go to any of the open vote centers in the county.
For the City of Athens, both Mayor Monte Montgomery and Place 1 Council member Toni Clay signed up early in the month-long process.
Montgomery drew one opponent in his bid for a third two-year term, J.C. Cook. Clay is unopposed.
AISD races each include challengers for school district board candidates. Place 4 Incumbent Gina Hunter faces a challenge from Jana Normandin. Place 3 candidates include incumbent Robert Risko, Alicea Elliott, and Randy Skiles.
Elliott was Place 2 trustee until November when she lost to Bryan Barker in an unusually large turnout due to the large number who went to vote in the presidential election. Members of the seven person Athens school board serve three year terms.
Gun Barrel City has a contested city council race in Place 5, the at large seat. Filed are Brandi Collard and Kenneth Foster. Place 1 East has Richard Yaws unopposed, while Gary Lerew is unopposed for Place 3 West.
The Eustace ISD board election features two contested seats.
Place 2 candidates are Scott Bonner and Leann Carlson. This is their first race for a school board seat.
Place 5 candidates are Karyn Mullen and incumbent Jimmy Kirkhart; Place 6 incumbent, board president Ashley McKee is unopposed.
Chandler Mayor Libby Fulgham is unopposed for another two years at city hall.
Three have filed for the two council seats, Jennifer Smith, Marshall Crawford and Angie Saxson.
Crawford and Saxson are seeking new terms, with Smith challenging.
Malakoff ISD is proposing a $72 million school bond, which is by far the largest ever for the district.
The district hopes to use the funds to build a new high school, renovate the existing high school for a middle school, renovate the current middle school for an elementary school, renovate the elementary schools and the Leo Orr campus.
Most of the Malakoff campus locations are in Malakoff, with the other the Tool elementary school.
