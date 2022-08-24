STAAR results have been showing lots of improvement among our local school districts in Henderson and Kaufman Counties. Malakoff and Mabank ISDs both had an overall A rating for their districts, while Athens, Brownsboro, Cross Roads, Eustace, and Trinidad scored a B, and Kemp earned a C rating.
In Texas, public schools must administer standardized tests to satisfy federal and state law and students in grades third through eighth and high school take the STAAR exam.
The Texas Education Agency rates Texas public and charter school districts on an A, B, C, or NR scale based on a variety of indicators that include student achievement, school progress, and success in closing achievement gaps.
This scoring measures how much students are learning in each grade and whether or not they are ready for the next grade. It also shows how well a school or district prepares their students for success after high school.
To align with Senate Bill 1365, a Not Rated label is used when the scaled score is less than 70.
As previously reported, Athens and Cross Roads ISDs were very pleased with their favorable reports.
Here is more information on the other local districts:
Brownsboro ISD had a district score of 86 with 19 campus distinctions. Chandler Elementary and Intermediate and Brownsboro Elementary, Intermediate, and High School all received B ratings, while Brownsboro Junior High scored an A rating.
“I am incredibly proud of our staff and students for this state-recognized achievement,” said Dr. Keri Hampton, BISD Superintendent. “The last two years have been challenging and our staff and students remained steadfast and dedicated towards our goal of achievement and growth for every student.”
Eustace ISD had an overall score of 87 leading to a B rating and multiple distinctions. Eustace Intermediate and High School received a B rating. The Intermediate School also received a distinction designation for Top 25%: Comparative Closing the Gaps. Eustace Middle School received an A rating and received distinction for achievement in multiple categories including Top 25% for Closing the Gaps and Academic Growth.
Kemp ISD received a C for their overall district rating. Kemp Intermediate School earned a B rating and they tied for 6th place in the Top 25% for Comparative Academic Growth.
“This couldn’t have happened without the love these staff members have for their students and the hard work they put in everyday,” Kemp ISD stated. Kemp Junior High received an NR rating, which means their overall score was not above 70. However, Kemp High School almost pulled off a B with a score of 79.
Mabank ISD excelled with a district score of 91 and an A rating. Lakeview Elementary scored the highest with an A and 3 distinctions including the Top 25% categories, while Southside and Central Elementaries and Mabank Intermediate had B ratings. Mabank Junior High excelled with an A rating and received distinction designations in all 7 categories, which is very difficult for a junior high to receive. Mabank High School also received a B rating with a score of 87 and 4 distinction designations.
Malakoff ISD received the highest score of all districts with a score of 95 and an A rating for their district as well as a district distinction designation for Postsecondary Readiness. Tool and Malakoff Elementary both received high B ratings and each school received 5 campus distinction designations. Malakoff Middle School received an A rating and like Mabank, they too received distinction designation in all seven categories. Malakoff High School almost had an A with a score of 89 and their campus received three distinction designations.
Trinidad ISD received a B rating and their school received a distinction designation for Academic Achievement in English/Language Arts/Reading.
For more information or details about any Texas school or district STAAR scores, visit www.txschools.gov.
