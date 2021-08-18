The East Texas COVID surge continues to tax health care facilities and personnel, while government officials keep watch in their impact.
Henderson County added 68 new cases on Friday, after 128 were reported on Wednesday. That's more than were recorded for the first four weeks of July. The cumulative number of Henderson County cases has reached 6,806, with 120 fatalities.
Hospitalizations in the Trauma Service Area-G, which includes Henderson County and much of Northeast Texas, totaled 514 on Sunday, the highest mark since January. The rate of COVID patients among all those in the hospitals was 18.8% on Sunday. That was the sixth consecutive day the rate was over 15%, which is the threshold for a high-hospitalization rate.
Prior to an executive order issued by Gov. Greg Abbott on July 28, more than six days with a rate more than 15% would trigger certain restrictions, such as limiting business capacity or requiring vaccines. The new order overrides local officials' authority to implement such restrictions.
UT Health Athens, last week. announced tightened restrictions for visitors, as the cases increased. COVID-19 patients can no longer have visitors. All other patients could have only one visitor per day.
The NET Health 7-Day Rolling Rate, released on Friday, which calculates the average number of all COVID-positive cases from the previous seven days again shows Henderson County with a substantial spread. The county mark, announced Friday, 42.63, is up by about two points from the previous week.
NET Health serves seven counties, of which only Anderson County, with 9.9 remains in minimal spread.
Centers for Disease Control numbers, released Monday show Henderson County seniors stepping up vaccinations. Of those 65 and older, 60.8% were full vaccinated and 67.41% had received at least one dose.
Of residents over age 12, 41.40% had at least one dose of one of the vaccines. and 34.37% had been fully vaccinated.
Anyone who wishes to be vaccinated can contact NET Health via their website, or call 903-535-0030 to arrange a time. Some area pharmacies are also administering the inoculations
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.