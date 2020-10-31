The Henderson County COVID-19 cases peaked in the summer, but have rebounded a bit in the fall.
Officials are reminding residents that now is not the time to ease up on safety precautions.
Through Wednesday, the county had 1,668 cases and 28 deaths. The City of Athens had reported 685 and 10 deaths.
“Here the coronavirus is still a real concern,” Athens Mayor Monte Montgomery said.
The day Henderson County recorded the most cases was July 14, a total of 63. On July 21, 50 cases were reported in the county. The county fared better in August, with the peak, 27, coming on August 4.
The totals continued to improve in September. The worst day was Sept. 9, with 17 cases. October cases peaked on Wednesday, with 36.
Montgomery was among those who got the virus in July. He was quarantined with a mild case and back at full speed within a few days. A family member had a more serious case and is still feeling the effects, Montgomery said.
“Whatever your stand is on it, I ask that you please be careful,” Montgomery said.
The seven day rolling rate released by NET Health on Wednesday showed a decrease for Henderson County from the previous report. NET Health calculates the average number of all COVID-positive cases from the previous seven days. That answer is then divided by the population of the county, then multiplied by 100,000, and that final number is the seven day rolling rate. The new rate was 23.65, after 25.9 on the previous report.
Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order in October which kept restrictions in place, but eased some regulations.
GA-32 retained the Governor’s face mask requirements, and physical distancing rules and allows indoor areas of restaurants, retail establishments, and gyms in most areas of Texas to operate at a maximum 75% capacity.
The Texas Department of State Health Services advises residents to take special care during Halloween, Thanksgiving and other activities that are often celebrated with large gatherings.
“Outdoor activities can provide more space for physical distancing and reduce the risk of spreading the virus from one person to another. Join in a neighborhood costume parade or scavenger hunt where people stay six feet apart.”
“It won’t provide the same kind of protection unless it has at least two layers of breathable fabric that completely cover the nose and mouth.”
