A court reporter, who serves the 173rd District Court in Athens has been designated as a Registered Diplomate Reporter by the National Court Reporters Association.
Tami Lewis, of Canton, has been a court reporter for 21 years. Registered Diplomate Reporter certification is the highest credential available to stenographic court reporters. The reporters with the RDR credential are recognized for as highly experienced and seasoned, and members of the profession’s elite.
Earning RDR credentials is a reflection of the commitment to advancement in a court reporter’s career and their professional growth. RDRs truly are the elite members of the court reporters and captioners when it comes to experience and knowledge of the latest technology, reporting practices and professional practices. NCRA currently has about 350 members who hold this highly prestigious certification.
Lewis also holds the professional certifications of Registered Professional Reporter, Registered Merit Reporter, Certified Realtime Reporter, and Certified Realtime Captioner. Lewis is currently a court reporter for the 173rd Judicial District Court in Henderson County.
To be recognized as a RDR, candidates must hold the Registered Merit Reporter certification and have five current and continuous years of membership in the NCRA, as well as pass a written knowledge test that focuses on the areas of technology, reporting practices and professional practices.
“Albert Einstein said, ‘Strive not to be a success, but to be of value.’ As a member of NCRA, earning the RDR certification is not about my own success, but rather providing value to the court reporting industry,” Lewis said “It means giving more to the profession than I take from it in the way of mentoring and encouraging other court reporters and students, as well as serving as an integral part of the judicial system. My national certifications give judges, clients, and prospective clients the confidence that I can provide a top-notch service and that I am equipped to handle their varying needs from simple to complex."
The court reporting and captioning professions offer viable career choices that do not require a four-year college degree and yet offer good salaries, flexible schedules, and interesting venues. There is currently an increasing demand for more reporters and captioners to meet the growing number of employment opportunities available nationwide and abroad. Court reporters and captioners rely on the latest in technology to use stenographic machines to capture the spoken word and translate it into written text in real time. These professionals work both in and out of the courtroom recording legal cases and depositions, providing live captioning of events, and assisting members of the deaf and hard-of-hearing communities with gaining access to information, entertainment, educational opportunities, and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.