Municipalities in Henderson County continued to ride a large wave of high sales tax allocations in the checks announced by State Comptroller Glenn Hegar for August.
The City of Athens jumped 17.08% in the month from $484,456.36 to $567,211.52. The city is 10.47% ahead of 2019 for the year to date.
Gun Barrel City had an even larger percentage August jump of 20.57%. The August allocation is $423,419.46. For the year, the city is 11.77% of the 2019 pace.
Henderson County’s third largest city, Chandler, also saw double digit gain of 10.16%, for an allocation of $75,252,54. The year-to-date numbers for Chandler place it 7.86% ahead of 2019.
Double digit increases were recorded in 14 of the 16 Henderson County towns and cities that collect a sales tax.
Frankston, in Anderson County, just east of Henderson County on U.S. Hwy. 175 had a big bounce in August of 47.16% and is 22.36% ahead for the year.
Palestine had a more modest increase of 6.52%, and is up by 6.49% for the year.
August allocations are based on taxes collected in June. Hegar’s office anticipates healthy numbers could continue in September, based on early sales tax collection totals for July.
'State sales tax collections in July were better than expected, increasing despite the high unemployment due to the pandemic,'
Hegar said. 'The increase was due to a surge in collections from the retail trade sector; receipts from other major sectors — including mining, construction, wholesale trade, services and restaurants — showed significant declines.”
The following is a list of Henderson County municipalities, their August 2020 allocation followed by the August 2019 allocation.
