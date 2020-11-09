Oh Baby, an elective 4D HD ultrasound studio located in Athens, and St. Edward's Catholic Church hosted a unique viewing Friday for the church's youth group. The event is done annually during the month of October which is Respect Life month.
“We try to do this every year,” said Karen Mondini, owner of Oh Baby. “We like to show the kids that there is life in the womb. They can hear the heartbeat at 12 weeks and can see the baby move.”
As a means to educate the younger generation, one parishioner each year shares their experience. Many of the children have never seen a live ultrasound before.
During the appointment, viewers hear the heartbeat and are able to see a 4D ultrasound which gives a 3D view of the baby's face.
As a visual representation of the Texas babies lost daily to abortion, St. Edwards sets up 146 small white crosses on their lawn each October.
“Our crosses represent the number of abortions in Texas each day,” Father Nolan Lowry said of the importance and educational value of the program. "We cannot forget those little boys and girls that never got a chance to live outside the womb. Giving our youth the opportunity to see a 4D ultrasound helps them to appreciate that is a little person in development in the body of a woman and not just a blob of cells."
Oh Baby is the only ultrasound studio in Henderson County and does not require a doctor’s referral. The office is a nice alternative for 4D and 2D ultrasounds. Mondini also offers a unique blood draw that can tell the babies gender at only eight weeks.
It is a unique educational experience that allows the children to ask questions. If you would like to learn more about Oh Baby, call 903-681-4118.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.