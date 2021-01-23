One local lady, Imogene Higgs, celebrated her 100th birthday Wednesday, Jan. 20, along with family at Country Place Senior Living.
Higgs said she grew up on her family farm, with many different animals, where her father grew acres of tomatoes. She served as a hairdresser for many years.
“We celebrated here at Country Place Senior Living with cake, punch, music and stories from the 1920s,” said Christy Ramsey, CPSL Activity Director.
When asked what she was most thankful for, Higgs said her daughter, Judy Bateman, and her wonderful family.
Happy Birthday, Imogene!
