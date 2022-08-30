Small business ownership is not for the faint of heart and this sad truth can be seen in the recent changes in Athens, as long-time loved businesses like Railway Cafe, Pink Pineapple Co., and Cherry Laurel have either taken temporary respites, changed their strategy, or closed entirely.
Small businesses, especially, are feeling the hurt from rising prices and are feeling pinched in every department from labor to supplies to electricity.
Many have been trying to open the doors at Railway Cafe for the last few weeks since they closed for daily lunch service. Unfortunately, with supply issues and staffing shortages, they will no longer be open for lunch and have shifted their focus to catering and private events.
Many are mourning the loss of their favorite lunch destination over the last decade, but owners Justin and Deanne Boswell said they look forward to their next chapter of serving food in the community on a different scale.
Cherry Laurel Bakery and Cafe recently closed for a few weeks so its owners, Linda and Bonnie, could take a much needed break.
“To say that the past three years have been a challenge is an understatement, the dilemma of staffing has been a complete nightmare, and the challenges in the food industry have been overwhelming,” they stated in a social media post to their customers in July.
“In 32 years we have never felt the need to close for any extended period of time. Know that this decision has not been made lightly.”
Upon re-opening, they have shifted their focus and at this time are only serving coffee and dessert and a la carte favorites that can be purchased to go, instead of a full lunch menu. Their famous, specialty cakes are still available to pre-order as well.
Pink Pineapple Co. has refocused attention to its online store and closed the brick and mortar on the square.
Freelancers Cafe, also located on the square, is a place that many are anxiously awaiting the opening of. Yet, owner Paul Benson said he has purposely chosen not to open yet, based on multiple reasons, with one being supply issues.
He waited over nine months on specific hot and cold cups and there is concern of delay or non-delivery down the road of this and other items. The infamous coffee robot was another long-awaited item that was finally delivered in June, after he waited a year and a half to receive it.
Even the corporate guys coming into town haven’t been immune to the recent supply issues. Starbucks delayed their opening in Athens because they were having trouble getting some of the parts they needed to open on time, but they opened at 5 a.m. Monday morning to eager patrons.
Some businesses have shuttered over the last two years but many local businesses trudged through with their heavy boots on and are still striving thanks to locals visiting their restaurants and stores.
