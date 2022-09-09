Local author JoDee Neathery’s book “A Kind of Hush,” has been recognized in two additional book awards contests after becoming one of five finalists in the mystery category earlier this year in the National Indie Excellence Awards.
This time, Neathery has been chosen as the Readers' Favorite Silver Medal winner in the Fiction-Literary category. She also recently won first place in the literary fiction genre and placed second in the mystery category in the Speak Up Talk Radio’s International Firebird Book Awards contest.
The Readers' Favorite International Book Award Contest featured thousands of contestants from over a dozen countries, ranging from new, independent authors to best-sellers and celebrities.
Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet and they are also fully accredited by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating, which is a rarity among book review and book award contest companies.
Since they receive thousands of entries from around the world, Readers’ Favorite breaks down the contest into more than 140 genres and each genre is judged separately, ensuring that books only compete against books of their same genre for a fairer and more accurate competition.
Authors and publishers from around the world submit their work to the International Firebird Book Awards. Two judges from a select panel of 23 judges read each book in its entirety and independently score each entry with a set of standardized criteria that evaluates the quality of the writing as well as production aspects. Firebird Awards are only given to the entries with the highest scores.
Patricia J. Rullo, founder of the Firebird Book Awards, said “the number of important entries this quarter exceeded our expectations.”
The Firebird Book Awards run quarterly contests so authors can receive recognition on a timely basis and authors from all genres and various levels of publishing are welcome.
“A Kind of Hush,” described by one Google reader as “amazing and it kept me on the edge as I
read it,” began to be written as Neathery awoke at 3 a.m. to the thoughts of what the character of this book would be like.
She knew that the seven-year-old boy in her mind had to be in what she was going to be writing, but she didn’t know what he was going to be doing. This old-soul boy with his childlike wisdom adds humor to the book which contains surprising twists in the midst of a death in the family.
You can learn more about Neathery and "A Kind of Hush" at readersfavorite.com/book-review/a-kind-of-hush where you can read reviews and the author’s biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through her website and social media pages and purchase the book through Amazon.
