Local author TJ Singleton is known for writing with transparency and an uplifting end to her books and this weekend she will be signing them at Callaway’s Coffee & Bistro in Athens.
With nonfiction pieces that hold the reader captivated, it is obvious that Singleton is expressing her own personal stories with, as she describes, “a need that builds inside and I must write the story.”
The three books she currently has released are all true stories that occurred to Singleton and begin with Devil in My Daddy which is about growing up and learning that your house is different from others and overcoming those differences, like molestation and an emotionally abusive alcoholic parent with inspiration to move forward.
Her second book, Awaiting the Darkness, continues Singleton’s story to instances that occurred after the sudden death of her father with an angelic visit, The Hag, and ghostly visits.
The Gnarled Tree is her most recent release and is the tale of love, loss, and betrayal that came with finding out that her husband was leading a double life after he died.
Singleton moved to Athens after living in a suburb of Dallas for most of her life. She is part of a huge family that resides in East Texas and when her husband suffered a stroke, they moved to the area so they would be closer to family and found the house that was perfect for his physical needs at the time. She currently cares for her mother and sister in that home, alongside her dog, Bubbles.
Singleton has been writing short stories since the age of 12 and has had various pieces published and was a stringer for a couple of small north Dallas newspapers. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, cooking, and being a homebody.
She is currently working on a new series entitled, The Sweet Texas Skull Series, which although a genre jump for Singleton, it falls into the realm of her true passion which is paranormal romantic fiction.
Callaway’s Coffee manager Garrett has helped calm Singleton’s nerves during the planning of her signing and has kept her full of coffee too. There have been many people who have been kind and helpful in the planning and execution of her book signing and she encourages those that like her books to do a BookTok on TikTok.
Singleton confirms that it has been a dream of hers since very young to have a book signing and she said “to sit behind that table is going to be like sitting on a cloud.”
Buy a book on Amazon before or buy one at Callaway’s and have it signed by Singleton this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m at 613 S. Prairieville St. in Athens and she can also be reached at tjsingletonsweetdevil@gmail.com.
