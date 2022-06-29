Local author JoDee Neathery’s book “A Kind of Hush” has been named as one of five finalists in the 16th annual National Indie Excellence Awards in the highly contested mystery category.
This is Neathery’s second book which was given accelerated spirit during pandemic times when she was able to work on it more. “A Kind of Hush” is classified as literary fiction with flash mystery and is character driven.
The National Indie Excellence Awards are open to recent English language books in print from self and independent publishers and finalists are determined on the basis of superior written content and excellent presentation. “Having your work recognized by a reputable book award contest is an honor that doesn’t fade with time,” Neathery said. “The label, award-winning, is powerful validation in any field.”
Although Neathery has been writing in some way for her entire life, she only published her first novel “Life in a Box” in 2017 and it was a top three winner in the Firebird Book Awards. This novel is loosely based on real life characters in Neathery’s life although the events in the book are fiction.
“A Kind of Hush,” described by one Google reader as “amazing and it kept me on the edge as I read it,” began with Neathery awaking at 3 a.m. to the thoughts of what the character of this book would be like. She knew that the seven-year-old boy in her mind had to be in what she was going to be doing, but she didn’t know what he was going to be doing. This old-soul boy with his childlike wisdom adds humor to the book which contains surprising twists in the midst of a death in the family.
Her third book, “Dust in the Wind,” is still in the incubator as Neathery puts it, but she does have the premise with a little more writing to do.
When Neathery and her husband moved to Cedar Creek Lake years ago, she helped to form a book club called the Pinnacle Bookers. These friends in the book club believed in Neathery and encouraged her to continue writing and then publishing her works. She says that without them nothing would have been published and she calls them her champions.
Neathery is currently promoting her books and that is a full time job in itself. However, when she does have spare time she enjoys playing golf, catching one of her grandson’s ball games, or just musing on the back porch where she writes a column sometimes with a lighthearted look at life.
Neathery’s books can be found at Bookish in downtown Malakoff or on Amazon where “A Kind of Hush” has a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars and lots of great reviews. With not only the recognition from the National Indie Excellence Awards but other award competition results coming soon for the author, it appears that Neathery could be correct in saying “maybe I’ve done something right this time.”
