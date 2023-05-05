Athens, TX (75751)

Today

Cloudy early with peeks of sunshine expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.