Athens native and Trinity Valley Community College graduate Harriette Patrick Barron writes about life and relationships and gives East Texas some mention in her critically acclaimed books, one of which recently won a Literary of Excellence Award and a Plume Award.
Barron says she was so excited to be recognized for the work she put in which was a year of turbulence, pain, and laughter that had been placed on paper. She says, “I had cried and prayed that God would strengthen me through all challenges.”
The challenges she describes are some that are written about in this award-winning fiction book, entitled “The Wedding This Summer” which has been described as faith, family, food, and a real feel-good book with plenty of tears, fights, and laughter and proof you can have the best and worst of times going on at the same time.
The leading character in the story, Secret, is going to be married but finds out her grandmother is dying and she has an impossible bucket list she’d like to carry out. With a wedding to plan, an enemy that returns to demand what she feels is hers, and a bucket list to help complete, Secret’s faith in God is challenged at every turn.
The book takes place in Tyler and as the family drives from Tyler to Dallas, they stop in a place called Athens. Barron said she tried to incorporate the Old Fiddlers Reunion into the story, but the timing of the year didn’t sync.
Barron takes some of her own life experiences of a family member going under hospice care and then passing and is able to touch on them in a more personal way in the story, bringing the reader closer to the family, rooting for them as they continue focusing on living, rather than dying. She says that people close to her told her that “Maybe God gave you the story as a blessing.”
Barron, whose books touch on faith, family, and forgiveness, has over 18 years of professional experience as a Child Abuse Investigator, Foster Home Case manager, and Crisis Mental Health worker. She has also served as a youth pastor and feels that God has called her to minister to young hurting adults.
“The Wedding This Summer” is full of emotion and inspiration and as Barron says, “Just because you’re over 65 doesn’t mean you just give up. I wanted to show that the elderly can be active and upbeat and just because I'm a certain age doesn't mean I stop living.” The older ladies in the book travel, fight, and have adventures like skydiving, but will the grandmother make it to Secret’s wedding day?
This book is a sequel to “By This Time Next Year” and there will be at least three books in the series. This and Barron’s other books can be found at www.amazon.com/author/harriettebarron or her website www.harriettepatrickbarron.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.