The Henderson County Bar Association gathered on the courthouse steps Friday to read the Declaration of Independence. Congress signed the unanimous declaration of the united thirteen colonies of America July 4, 1776. It is the foundation for this country.
As the words rang out over the square, flags waving, the voices of speakers bounced back in echos from the other buildings confirming the eloquent and courageous words of freedom and independence:
"We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness."
A crowd gathered on the lawn to hear the words that still ring true today. Shana Stein Faulhaber, local event organizer, said the words move her to this day every time she reads or hears it.
“I still get goosebumps,” she said.
Although she is new to the area, she has quickly jumped in and embraced community involvement.
Zane Faulhaber closed the ceremony by playing the “Star Spangled Banner” on electric guitar.
The practice was originally started by a group of criminal defense attorneys and has quickly grown to a state-wide event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.