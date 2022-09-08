Local attorney Danna Mayhall spoke at the monthly Henderson County Bar Association about “What Your CPS Parents Clients Need From You.”
Mayhall conducts a number of Child Protective Services cases. She gave the Bar Association tips on what to do with parents in the CPS process and how to better communicate with them. She also handed out some very helpful hints based upon her experiences in the past.
Having a local attorney talk to colleagues about her practice in Henderson County was very helpful to those in attendance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.