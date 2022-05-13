Henderson County area track and field competitors took on the state’s best Thursday in Austin and some earned hardware for their efforts.
Micah Swann, an Athens High School senior won bronze for his third place finish in the boys 4A 1600 meters. His time was 4.25.07. Swann led early in the race and had the best time through the first 800.
Swann also took third grueling 3,200 meters, with a time of 9.39.33. The race remained tight until the final lap, when Hudson Bennet of Burnet pulled away. The third place finish in the two races totaled 12 points for the team.
Senior Cashis Lee-Brown earned two points for Athens in the 800 meters, with a fifth place finish.
Athens totaled 14 team points, tying them for 19th of the more than 60 schools represented in 4A.
In other boys activity, Eustace runner Cooper Reeve hit the wire in fifth place in the 3A 800 meters. He was less than a second behind the winner.
In girls competition, Mabank freshman Trista Etheridge turned in a medal winning third place performance in the 4A 800 meter run. Her time of 2:17.89 was a personal best.
Kyra Garrett of Brownsboro tied for fourth in the high jump, hopping over the bar at 5 feet 2 inches. Her jump equaled the third place finisher, but she lost the tie breaker because she missed on her first try at 5 feet 2.
Rayona Runnels, Malakoff junior, girls 3A long jump. Finished sixth which earned one point for her team. Her best leap was 17-875.
On Friday morning, Cassity Turner of Cross Roads crossed the line fourth in the 2A 3200 meters. Her time was 11:52.19. She finished strongly, with a final lap of 1:14.58 which was second fastest for the final 400 meters.
The meet concludes Saturday.
