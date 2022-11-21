Local artist and retired educator, Lou Sutton, recently donated five of her artworks for a silent auction to help raise funds for support of library programs at the Henderson County Memorial Library.
The various artworks consist of watercolor, acrylic and other mediums.
The artwork is currently displayed at the library and bidding may take place anytime during library hours. The bidding will end at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30. The highest bidder on each artwork will be called Thursday morning, Dec. 1. You do not have to be present to win.
Sutton has always been a “doodler,” but had no formal art training until her retirement from education. Her first art lessons were in oils with local artist, Charlie Bullock. Later, she added watercolor classes with another local artist, John Billings. She continued her training to add acrylics, line work, mixed media, and other mediums to her growing list of accomplishments.
Sutton has won numerous awards including First Place at the State Fair of Texas and Best in Show. Some of her artwork is currently on display at Athens’ Frame Shop and she exhibits annually at the Star Harbor Watercolor Society’s February show and sale: “For the Love of Art”.
One of her passions is volunteering with the Friends of the Library at Henderson County Memorial Library.
