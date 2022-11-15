Local animal shelters are asking residents to help foster a cat or dog for a week or two as the shelters are full and storm damage caused some relocation for animals in Athens. The Athens Animal Shelter says that by fostering, you save the life of not only the animal you foster, but also the one you make room for at the shelter.
The cats and dogs that have been living in the shelter enjoy taking a break from that environment and getting to be more themselves in a foster home. The foster home also gets to help the shelter by sharing more about that animal’s personality after their time in a comfortable environment as well.
When fostering an animal over Thanksgiving or Christmas break, you can earn service hours and help the shelter at the same time, all while supplies like food are included.
Community service hours can be earned for students 15 and older who are needing those.
Animals are available at both the Athens Animal Rescue and the Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake in Tool.
For more information, contact Foster Coordinator Terry-Ann Rodriguez at 915-204-6615 or visit www.athensanimalrescue.org or www.hsccl.org to fill out a foster application.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.