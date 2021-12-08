Multiple agencies around Henderson County recently worked numerous major accidents which included the death of an Athens man and Mabank child.
The Athens Police Department has released the name of the person killed in an early Friday afternoon crash involving an mini-van and an 18-wheeler at the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 1616 and Loop 7.
James Davis, 55, of Athens, was pronounced dead at the scene by Henderson County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Randy Daniel.
Asst. Chief of Police Rodney Williams said the investigation revealed Davis was driving a 2017 Toyota northbound on FM-1616 and stopped at the safety island at the intersection with Loop 7. The driver then proceeded into the path of an eastbound 2004 Peterbilt 18-wheeler, driven by 50-year-old Abel Cervin of Jacksonville.
The Peterbilt struck the mini-van on the passenger side, causing extensive damage and fatally injuring Davis. Cervin sustained minor injuries in the wreck.
Williams said he was not cited for the wreck because the other driver failed to yield right-of-way.
At about dusk Saturday afternoon Mabank Police responded to an auto-pedestrian accident that proved fatal to an 8-year-old Mabank ISD student in the north part of the city.
According to police information the child was hit by a vehicle going south on State Highway 198. The child was taken to UT Health in Gun Barrel City where he was pronounced dead.
The incident was still being investigated at press-time.
Another major wreck occurred on Friday afternoon in Gun Barrel City. One person was injured in a roll-over on on West Main Street. A press release from the Gun Barrel City Fire Department said a passenger car and SUV collided, causing the SUV to roll over on its side. The fire department was called to the wreck and used “Jaws of Life,” type extraction tools to free the motorist. The injured person was taken to UT Health in Gun Barrel City for treatment.
