A Gun Barrel City resident is suspected to have been exposed to the new coronavirus or COVID-19.
“I have been declared a presumptive positive for coronavirus,” he stated in a social media post. “It was downgraded today as suspicious. I am waiting on classification from Northeast Texas Public Health.”
The man said he tested negative for everything else and has enough of the symptoms to warrant being tested for coronavirus. Tests are still limited in quantity. He said he expects results in a day or two.
The patient went to UT Health Athens for evaluation and was escorted in the back door and kept isolated.
The Athens Independent School District is taking precautions according to administrators as spring break approaches next week.
“For a few weeks now we have upgraded what we use to clean with from standard to hospital grade disinfectant,” said Toni Garrard Clay, AISD communications director. “Everyday we have been wiping knobs and surfaces. We fog our buses daily so they are totally saturated and disinfected. Over spring break we are doing a deeper cleaning.”
Some schools are canceling sporting events and classes.
“We are taking our cue from UIL,” she said. “We have not cancelled anything as of today. However we will be monitoring it over the week of spring break and have a meeting set up the morning we return to assess the situation according to the data available at that time.”
With a four day school week, Thursday was the last school day prior to the break.
Eustace ISD Superintendant Coy Holcombe emailed a statement:
“For the last two to three weeks we have been using various ways to disinfect throughout the school day and at night. We have added additional hand sanitizing stations at each campus. We have and will continue to go by advice from CDC and the Texas Department of Health Services. We have sent parents/guardians information provided by the CDC. We have also published information on our social media sites.
We had an early out day scheduled for tomorrow (Friday) and we are now going to change that into a school holiday. We are also postponing our Open House and 1st Grade musical at our Primary School until sometime after spring break. Our cheerleading tryouts, which were scheduled for tomorrow, will be moved to sometime after spring break. We are also moving public performances of our one act play until sometime after spring break.
Right now, we are not postponing any activity that takes place outside.
As next week progresses, we will examine the situation and take any action that we feel is going to be in the best interest of our students.”
Local nursing homes have started screening residents as they are in-processed. Non-emergency visitors have not been allowed at some locations, leaving essential personnel only. Employees are screened daily in order to protect the residents.
SavaSeniorCare which is over Park Highlands Nursing Home in Athens reached out to the Review with this response:
We have been closely monitoring the situation and have reviewed the latest information provided by the Centers for Disease Control, the American Health Care Association, local health departments, and the Society for Post-Acute and Long Term Care Medicine.
We are using those protocols and the latest-available information to develop education and tools for the Centers related to the Coronavirus or COVID 19. We are screening our vendors and staff to be sure that they are safe to be in the Centers. We are also adhering to guidance from State and Federal governments regarding visitation protocols, restrictions and exceptions.
If you suspect you may have Coronavirus Covid-19, do not go to the emergency room. Call the Texas Health Corona-virus Hotline 24/7 at 1-682-236-7601 and they will give you instructions.
Statement from UT Health Athens
“It is our best practice to screen patients especially at this time of year for any communicable disease, such as the flu. We ask that any patient seeking care in our clinics and hospitals don a mask if they have symptoms of fever, cough or trouble breathing. In addition, our teams are following the recommended COVID-19 screening and prevention protocols set by the CDC.
While our hospital is always prepared to care for contagious patients (such as those with flu), we are taking additional precautions to safely manage and treat COVID-19 patients should the virus become widespread, concentrating on isolation measures, defining quarantine areas, and identifying access to additional equipment and staff. Our emergency departments and ambulatory clinics are conducting mock trials for safe patient handling and working closely with our supply chain vendors to assure access to the special equipment needed to safely care for infected patients. Finally, we are in close contact with our state and local public health departments which are responsible to test and confirm COVID-19 cases.
The most effective way to prevent the spread of any communicable disease is to avoid contact with those who are sick, and stay home if you are sick. Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, and wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Keep your hands away from your face if possible.
We remain committed to meeting our community’s needs for care while keeping our patients, staff and the community safe.”
UT Health Athens Representative Julie Cromeens VP, Marketing and Communications
