Socorro Vega De Gomez, accountant for Panaderia Bakery in Athens, ran her first Boston Marathon on Patriot’s Day.
Last October, Socorro ran a 10K in Tyler with Father Nolan Lowry from St. Edwards Catholic Church in Athens, which was his first 10K to participate in.
Socorro placed third in overall women in that same 10K which was only her second one to compete in.
Her Boston qualifying marathon came last July when she ran her first ever marathon at Jack & Jill's Downhill Marathon in North Bend, Washington.
She credits Jesse Hernandez with helping her train. She said she never imagined that she’d be running in her dream marathon when she began training. She also has a set of running friends who encourage and motivate her, but she says her kids are her greatest motivation.
