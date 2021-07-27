This was an exciting week for the Henderson County 4H Shotgun Shooting Sports Team as they attended the State 4-H Shoot in San Antonio.
According to Misty Adair, club manager, the week was one to remember.
“Reflecting back over the week and how proud I am of all our kids. Lots of personal bests happened, some perfect scores, some mishaps too,” Adair stated. “Through this week our kids played well together, supported and encouraged each other, and persevered through some hard days. For many this was their first time at state, but also their first time shooting in this kind of hot weather and some new events they have never done before!”
Clark Braddock, Lance Krieg, and Jack Tyler earned second Place Junior American Trap Team and third place Junior American Skeet Team. Cutter Justice brought home second place in the Lewis Class. Cole Adair shot a perfect 25/25 in American Trap and American Skeet, for his personal best 94/100 in American Skeet. Johnna Edwards and Lucy Adair both shot some of their personal best scores.
HCSS uses shotgun sports to teach responsibility, leadership, sportsmanship, compassion and service to others. It is also a fun way to learn and meet new people. If you would like to learn more about the club, sponsor or volunteer, please visit www.hendersoncountyshotgunsports.org/
