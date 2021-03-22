Tracking a year of the virus in Henderson County reveals spikes and valleys
Henderson County recorded its first COVID-19 fatality March 27, 2020. What had appeared to be an illness hitting the urban areas hard, while hardly touching the rural, was about to become a major concern in Henderson County and across the state of Texas.
Throughout the past year, there have been periods of considerable spread of COVID-19 and periods of improvement. As of March 15, the county had accumulated 5,642 cases and 106 deaths, The death rate stood at 1.9% of the total cases.
The following is a chronological look at COVID-19’s effect on Henderson County and the response of local officials to combat it.
March 2020
Henderson County Judge Wade McKinney issued a disaster declaration on March 19 which stated that no confirmed cases had yet been reported in the county but for the sake of safety residents were urged to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
The City of Athens announced that they weremodifying their operations or closing some facilities until further notice because of health concerns from COVID-19. The following day, Mayor Monte Montgomery issued a disaster declaration.
On March 19, Gov. Greg Abbott released an executive order limiting social gatherings to no more and 10 people, closing schools and prohibited indoor dining in restaurants.
On March 23, the city postponed its council election, originally set for May, until the November election date.
April 2020
With the number of COVID cases growing, Athens ordered residents to “Shelter in Place” at their residence, which included those staying in single family homes, apartments, hotels among others. It also ordered residents to maintain social distancing while out of doors.
On April 7, Henderson County Commissioners Court announced new guidelines which included a “Shelter in Place” order. The state at home orders expired at the end of April.
The county announcement included a locked door policy for non-essential businesses. This provisions read:
"Non-essential businesses with ten or fewer employees at one location can continue to conduct business so long as they do so with a locked front door with no public access to their business and they must maintain social distancing and CDC guidelines for all employees in the business.”
To combat the spread of COVID-19 the county stepped up efforts to get residents tested. A drive through clinic was scheduled for May 2 and 3.
May 2020
When the coronavirus began to occupy the news in March, many had expected the crisis to be averted by summer. In reality the totality of its impact was just beginning to be felt, County runoff elections would be postponed, graduation observances altered and many other events would be canceled following Gov. Abbott’s order.
On May 12, Athens City Council amended its disaster declaration to completely align with the governor’s.
After about a six week gap, the second Henderson County fatality was reported on May 19.
July 2020
As the nation prepared to celebrate a subdued Independence Day, Abbott directed Texans to wear a mask inside public places and maintain social distancing outdoors. Despite the mask order, numbers continued to climb. The highest number of new cases for the summer was recorded on July 14, with 63.
August 2020
Henderson County has its first multiple death day as two succumbed to the virus on Aug. 24.
October 2020
The governor announced a new order in October that eased the restrictions that had been in place since spring, The order allowed some standalone bars to operate at reduced capacity, increasing the capacity of indoor meeting space to 75%.
November 2020
Nov. 16 was the deadliest COVID day up until that time, with four fatalities reported
On Nov. 19, Henderson County’s community spread was scored “substantial”on the NET-Health rolling rate. Thecounty’s score for he seven-day period was 39.7 per 100,000.
December 2020
Perhaps boosted by Thanksgiving gatherings, Henderson County recorded its most new cases up until that point on Dec. 1, with 87.
Henderson County Judge Wade McKinney announced that the Trauma Service Area that includes Henderson County was designated a "high hospitalization area"as defined by the governor’s order. If 15% or more of staffed beds within a Trauma Service Area are occupied by COVID-19 patients for 7 consecutive days, bars would be required to close and other businesses would have to reduce occupancy limits back down to 50%.
The restrictions remained in place until the TSA reported seven consecutive days of less than 15% hospitalizations..
On Dec. 30, five Henderson County deaths were reported, still the most for a single day.
January 2021
COVID-19 hospitalizations surged to new highs in January. So did county efforts to get more residents vaccinated.: NET Health created a waiting list for future COVID-19 vaccine clinics.
On Jan. 13, the county hit a milestone, its highest number of new COVID cases, 183.
February 2021
Henderson County began to get more doses of COVID-19 vaccines in February. Meanwhile, hospitalizations in TSA-G declined from a high of 684 on Jan. 7 to 440 on Feb. 1. That number tracked downward to only 203 on Feb. 28,
March 2021
With COVID-19 cases retreating to pre-Thanksgiving numbers, Abbott issued an Executive Order lifting the mask requirement in the state and increasing capacity of all businesses and facilities in the state to 100%. The changes took effect on March 10.
By March 18, 214 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been allocated for the county. More than 17% of eligible residents had received a first dose while more than 9% had received two and were fully inoculated.
The NET Health community spread level fell to only 6.56 on March 17, the lowest point of the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.