The Henderson County Livestock Show started its week-long program of events Sunday with the crowning of the HCLS Queen, Macayla Burnett, and Princess, Keltyn Arnold.
HCLS Queen Macayla Burnett, is a sophomore at Brownsboro High School and is not only the reporter for the school’s FFA, she also is on the Golden Girls Drill Team. At this year’s Livestock Show, she will be showing a Lim-Flex Heifer named Kimmi and has also made a diamond painting and a succulent arrangement for the Project Show. Macayla plans to attend Texas A&M to pursue a degree in Veterinary Medicine.
Macayla also earned ribbons in the Queen’s competition in the Modeling, Attire, and Impromptu Speaking categories.
Princess Keltyn Arnold is in the sixth grade and she enjoys riding horses, Bible journaling, playing basketball and volleyball, and spending time with her brother. Keltyn says she is proud to come from a long line of farmers and ranchers and she loves everything that the livestock show stands for, like “kids working hard and being supported by their community.”
Keltyn also won the Scrapbooking, Attire, and Impromptu Speaking awards in the Princess competition.
Queen Runner-up Sarah Fizer also won the Scrapbooking and Congeniality awards and Sidney Sinclair won the Interview portion in the Queen competition.
This year’s Queen's court is composed of Kaylee Baker, Xyler Thorn, Keely Thompson, Sarah Fizer, Carlie Stevenson, and Sidney Sinclair.
Princess Runner-up is Maggie Lane with Eustace FFA. In the Princess competition, awards were given to Cayal Hemphill for Modeling, Shelby Sinclair for Interview, and Jayden Moon won Miss Congeniality.
HCLS Princesses are Cayla Hemphill, Raye Bradley, Jayden Moon, Maggie Lane, Shelby Sinclair, and Hattie Lawson.
Awards were presented by 2022’s Queen Pressley Douglas and Princess Charlsie Tompkins.
The HCLS Queen and Princess represent the HCLS Association in fairs, rodeos, and parades throughout the year and they must be a member of an eligible 4H Club or FFA Chapter.
The contest requires contestants to prepare and give a speech, put together a very detailed scrapbook, and participate in an interview. Judges score for personality, poise, and attire.
Master of Ceremonies and County Extension Agent Spencer Perkins thanked everyone who supports the ladies who compete, as well as the Patriots of Texas Riding Club, the VFW, HCLS Board, and the Superintendent of the Queens and Princesses, Crystal Pool.
The Henderson County Livestock Show continues all week with the youth horse showing and breeding swine show on Tuesday. The popular breeding rabbits will be shown on Wednesday, along with Senior recognition on Wednesday evening. Thursday brings the market swine show and Friday is the commercial heifer sale and the Youth Project portion of the show will be available for viewing. All events conclude with awards and side-by-side raffle held on Saturday.
The Livestock Show is free and open to the public thanks to many sponsors, which include Aqua Texas, Benson's Eats and Treats, Henderson County Title and Colonial Title, National Land Realty/Dustin Weems and Saturday’s Buyer’s lunch is sponsored by Life Fellowship Church.
For information about the HCLS and a full calendar, visit www.hclsathens.com.
